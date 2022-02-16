Creatio Is Recognized for Highest Quality of Support & as the Easiest to Do Business with by G2

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized by G2 as one of the top vendors that are the Easiest to Do Business With and those providing the Highest Quality of Support in the enterprise category in the Relationship Index ranking.

G2 index reports provide high-level overviews of software products and services to help business users make better buying decisions based on verified user reviews gathered from G2 user community, online sources, and social networks. Index reports highlight product success in usability, implementation, relationship, or results.

This recognition speaks directly to Creatio's commitment to enable global brands to grow in their markets and is a testament to its focus on providing best-in-class customer exeperience. Created with business users in mind, Creatio's no-code platform enables knowledge workers to easily roll out applications without resorting to traditional coding. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. The company's products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

About G2

G2 empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. This review platform leverages more than 800,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made. G2's mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions and become more successful in their jobs. For more information, please visit www.g2.com .

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com .

