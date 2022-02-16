Creatio Is Recognized for Highest Quality of Support & as the Easiest to Do Business with by G2

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized by G2 as one of the top vendors that are the Easiest to Do Business With and those providing the Highest Quality of Support in the enterprise category in the Relationship Index ranking.
G2 index reports provide high-level overviews of software products and services to help business users make better buying decisions based on verified user reviews gathered from G2 user community, online sources, and social networks. Index reports highlight product success in usability, implementation, relationship, or results.
This recognition speaks directly to Creatio's commitment to enable global brands to grow in their markets and is a testament to its focus on providing best-in-class customer exeperience. Created with business users in mind, Creatio's no-code platform enables knowledge workers to easily roll out applications without resorting to traditional coding. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. The company's products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
Test-drive Creatio's award-winning products for free >>>
About G2
G2 empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. This review platform leverages more than 800,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made. G2's mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions and become more successful in their jobs. For more information, please visit www.g2.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
+1 617 765 7997
329935@email4pr.com
SOURCE Creatio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.