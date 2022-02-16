Sunny Istar Lee Selected to Receive 2022 Financial Education Instructor of the Year Award

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annually, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) selects a distinguished financial educator as recipient of the respected Financial Education Instructor of the Year (FEIY) Award. For 2022, the NFEC has chosen Sunny Istar Lee, whose vision of teaching her children about money early has developed into a lifelong passion for empowering youth with the ability to take charge of their financial lives.

The FEIY Award is set aside to honor one individual who contributed significantly to the financial wellness movement over the past year. Educators have the single greatest impact on learners' success – which means recipients of this award have demonstrated that they made powerful contributions to the financial health of the people they reach.

To learn more about Sunny Istar Lee, visit: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/sunny-istar-lee-2022-financial-education-instructor-of-the-year/

Sunny Istar Lee is founder of Money Master Kids (MMK), a youth financial wellness organization that became a nonprofit in 2020. She has authored several books, including Is Your Child a Money Master or a Money Monster?: Seven Habits of Highly Motivated Kids for Financial Success, published by Twin Sprouts Publishing in 2016. The book has been translated into five languages and received positive media attention from LA Parent, USA Today Magazine, The Hedonist, AdvisorNews, and CBS News.

The NFEC applies three criteria to rank FEIY nominees: 1) education, 2) awareness, and 3) sustainability. Sunny Istar Lee distinguished herself across all three categories:

Education: Since 2016, Money Master Kids has educated more than 100,000 kids and families around the world about the importance of financial life skills. More than 1,500 children and teens have successfully graduated from the MMK online courses. The organization has volunteers in 12 countries and a goal to expand into new regions in 2022.

Awareness: Sunny's organization raises awareness about youth financial wellness early in young people's lives, presenting the concept at multiple conventions, workshops, and seminars around the world.

Sustainability: Lee collaborates with like-minded people including financial and insurance advisors and others committed to children's financial well-being.

"The NFEC is proud to honor Sunny Istar Lee with the annual FEIY Award," comments Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "Children who learn strong financial skills at an early age are set up for a lifetime of success. Sunny is making the whole world a better place by spreading financial wellness among youth on a global scale."

Sunny Istar Lee comments thus about receiving the award: "A proverb says, 'If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.' Teaching kids about money is the same as teaching them to fish. You have to do it step by step, and it's better and more effective to start at a young age when they are receptive, responsive, and flexible in their minds and soak up knowledge like a sponge. Being financially secure is not about luck or fate, but directly related to hard work. Our goal in 2022 is to expand our work into different countries to reach more children. Thank you for this award. It will help propel our efforts forward."

Recent research has clarified the significance of the educator's influence on learner success. A distinguished financial education instructor is more than a dispenser of knowledge - they facilitate long-term learning retention and practical skills application by molding and modifying learners' behavior patterns to achieve greater financial wellness.

The National Financial Educators Council proudly honors those financial educators and others who have made significant contributions to the financial wellness movement. Awards like the FEIY were created to encourage others in the financial literacy space to continue to push the limits and promote financial health.

