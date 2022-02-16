CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES TORREY HILLS CAPITAL

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cypress Development Corp. CYP CYDVF C1Z1 ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Torrey Hills Capital is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in junior and start-up companies. Torrey Hills Capital will increase awareness about Cypress through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

Torrey Hills Capital has been engaged at a rate of US$7,000 per month for an initial term of one year. After the initial term, the agreement will terminate unless otherwise extended by both parties. Torrey Hills Capital currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Cypress, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The appointment of Torrey Hills Capital as an investor relations consultant of Cypress remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSXV.

About Torrey Hills Capital

Torrey Hills Capital was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills Capital specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, AMEX, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSXV, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available at www.torreyhillscapital.com.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

ON BEHALF OF CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

