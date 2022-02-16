Jennifer Barker Appointed Chief Executive Officer, BNY Mellon Treasury Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced that Jennifer Barker has been named Chief Executive Officer of its Treasury Services business.

In this position, Ms. Barker will assume leadership responsibility for BNY Mellon's market-leading Treasury Services business, which provides domestic and cross-border payments, US dollar clearing, trade finance and liquidity management capabilities to clients in APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

Among her primary responsibilities, Ms. Barker will build on the strong record that Treasury Services has at the cutting edge of the paper-to-digital journey and drive meaningful growth across the business. Recent Treasury Services accomplishments include pioneering work to deploy real-time e-bills and payments for retail consumers in the US, partnerships with state-of-the-art fintechs to employ digital ledger technology, and asserting a leadership role as the first US bank to support the new SWIFT Go cross-border payments system.

Sustainability will also be at the core of Ms. Barker's mandate, as BNY Mellon leads the way in reducing paper consumption in the global payments and trade supply chain in favor of digital alternatives that have a smaller carbon footprint.

Ms. Barker is a financial services veteran with almost two decades of experience in treasury services, both in the US and Asia. She joins BNY Mellon from JP Morgan, where she held a wide variety of roles across Commercial Banking and Payments, most recently serving as Head of Client Service and Implementation in the firm's Payments business.

"Jennifer's comprehensive understanding of the entire treasury ecosystem, combined with her strong client focus, makes her the ideal leader to build upon the success and growth our Treasury Services business is experiencing," says Robin Vince, Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and Chief Executive Officer of Global Market Infrastructure. "Her established leadership in digital initiatives will amplify the investments in technology and partnerships with fintechs that we are making to ensure our offering remains both nimble and market-leading."

Ms. Barker earned her MBA at the University of Michigan and holds a bachelor's degree in English and Public Relations from James Madison University in Virginia.

Ms. Barker will assume her new responsibilities effective May 2, 2022 and will become a member of the BNY Mellon Executive Committee.

Interim Treasury Services Chief Executive Officer Paul Adamo will resume his previous role as Chief Financial & Operating Officer for Treasury Services, reporting to Ms. Barker.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $46.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.4 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

