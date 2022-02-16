Founder of Gladstein Law Firm Elected President of Local Bar Association, Earns 7th Consecutive Super Lawyers® Recognition

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past month, personal injury attorney Seth A. Gladstein became President of the Louisville Bar Association (LBA) . After working in medical malpractice defense for 10 years, Gladstein decided to start his own practice, Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC , with a focus on plaintiffs in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. Since founding his practice, Gladstein has received numerous recognitions for leadership, professionalism, and community involvement. This past month, Super Lawyers® named Gladstein a Kentucky Super Lawyer in plaintiffs' medical malpractice for the seventh consecutive year. The recognition is reserved for only 5% of lawyers throughout the state in a particular practice area. He's had considerable success in medical malpractice cases, recovering substantial awards for his clients, including:

While these results set Gladstein apart from many other Kentucky attorneys , he's one of few attorneys that have experience on the other side of the table. His experience with defending medical malpractice is a boon for many plaintiffs, since he knows the tactics used by attorneys defending hospitals and other medical conglomerates.

Plans for the Future of the LBA

As President, Gladstein hopes to increase the local presence of the LBA, particularly when it comes to continuing legal education and community outreach. "The LBA plans on improving the way it communicates and interacts with its members, as well as the general public," Gladstein says in his first letter . "This means examining the LBA's branding, improving the LBA's technological capabilities, better evaluating members' needs…and investigating ways for our members to better utilize the Bar Center." In addition to these goals, Gladstein wants to educate voters on the role of the judicial system and give candidates the opportunity to speak with the LBA and the community.

However, Gladstein doesn't intend to stop there. He also wants to create more volunteer opportunities for LBA members and their families. "By Spring 2022, we hope to have at least one LBA Habitat for Humanity home," he says. "It is my hope the LBA will always have at least one Habitat for Humanity project going at any time."

Ultimately, Gladstein wants the LBA to fill a supporting role for future generations of lawyers in the Louisville area. While he admits that interest in voluntary professional organizations has decreased since the start of the pandemic, he's eager to start making significant changes to the LBA's strategy. "I am personally excited to start my journey as LBA President, as well as to help start plotting the organization's course for the foreseeable future."

