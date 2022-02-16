2021-2022 Phone Depreciation Report: BankMyCell Shows Which Phones Burn Consumers Cash

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 0-36 Months, Flagship Android Devices Drop Twice As Fast As iPhones.



In one year, the current average depreciation of a new iPhone's trade-in value is 13.83%, compared with Android's -32.06%.

Year 1-4 from release, the average yearly loss of a new iPhone is -14.80% of its original trade-in value, whereas Android devices lost -32.18%.

After 4 years, iPhones will lose -47.49% of their initial buyback value, whereas flagship Android phones will lose -78.94% on average.

iPhone vs. Samsung Galaxy S Buyback Prices (Early S22 Warning). As the yearly iPhone and Galaxy S ranges often get analyzed head to head for sales and functionally, we decided to compare their buyback value data side by side as well.

On average, the iPhone 12 range lost -13.83% of its buyback price through 2021, compared with the Samsung Galaxy S21 range at -23.72%.

On average, the iPhone 11 range lost -10.72% of its buyback price through 2021, compared with the Samsung Galaxy S20 range at –35.61%.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the only Galaxy S device with good price retention, only dropping -16.35% compared with the iPhone 12 Pro Max at -15.40%.

Next-Gen Foldable Phones: A Consumer & Buyback Store Nightmare. Most trade-in services refurbish and resell smartphones through their own or partnered phone recycle facilities. With Samsung charging $479 to repair the inner screen of a Galaxy Fold3, compared with $199 for a Galaxy S21 – this makes it challenging for stores to offer consumers reasonable buyback prices.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G was released in August 2021 for $1,799 , 5 months later its lost - $1,039 or -57.75% of its value

for , 5 months later its lost - or -57.75% of its value Galaxy Z Fold2 5G was in the top 10 lists for overall depreciation and monetary value, with a 12-month loss of - $322.33 , which is -42.34% of its price in Jan 2021

, which is -42.34% of its price in Galaxy Z Flip3 launched in August 2021 for $999 and -53.60% less by December. The 2020 Galaxy Z Flip 5G also lost -37.50% of its value in 2021.

for and -53.60% less by December. The 2020 Galaxy Z Flip 5G also lost -37.50% of its value in 2021. Motorola RAZR 5G got released in September 2020 for $1,399 ; by December 2021 , it had depreciated -84.34% in the trade-in market.

2022's iPhone SE 5G: Early March Debut Consumer Warning. Last year, we reported that the budget iPhone SE 2020 was Apple's black sheep regarding price retention, losing its value fast 8 months from release.

The iPhone SE 2020 lost an average of -38.32% of its resale price eight months in 2020.

By the end of 2021, it had lost -48.74% of its original release value, making it the fastest depreciating iPhone to date.

As the typical consumer upgrade cycle is currently around 24.7 months (according to CNBC), consumers should know half the value will drop by then.

Budget Android Devices Lose An Average Of -41.82% In 12 Months. We took all Android phones released at $399 or less and mapped out their yearly depreciation. The report showed that consumers would lose almost 60% of the value of the handset in the average 24-month upgrade cycle.

Android devices priced at $399 or less at launch lose an average of -41.82% of their resale value in the first year, with -58.84% by year two, -71.57% year three, and -87.83% by year four.

or less at launch lose an average of -41.82% of their resale value in the first year, with -58.84% by year two, -71.57% year three, and -87.83% by year four. Samsung Galaxy A11 lost -94.13% in 2 years, from retailing at $179 in May 2019 to a trade-in value of $10.50 in Dec 2021 .

in to a trade-in value of in . Google Pixel 3a lost -78.44% in 3 years, from retailing at $399 in May 2019 to a trade-in value of $86 in Dec 2021 .

in to a trade-in value of in . Sony Xperia 10 lost -88.57% in 3 years, from retailing at $350 in Feb 2019 to a trade-in value of $40 in Dec 2021 .

Big Day One Trade-in Value Drops For Google Pixel & OnePlus Smartphones. Once they become used, the premium range of OnePlus and Google Pixel smartphones have significant drops in trade-in market value. The initial day one quotes are almost half the retail values. However, through the first year, they hold that price well.

Pixel 6 Range (2021): The starting trade-in value was -49.25% less than its retail value; however, it only lost -4.79% from Oct- Dec 2021 .

. Pixel 5 Range (2020): Similar to the pattern on the Pixel 6, the trade-in value loss for the entire of 2021 was only -3.17% – However, after release, it was worth -46.63% less than its retail price.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro (2021): The starting trade-in value was –55.56% less than its retail value; however, it only lost an average of -4.28% from Mar- Dec 2021 .

. OnePlus 8/8T (2020): The OnePlus 8T range lost the most value in 2021, with an average of -46.01% compared with the OnePlus 8 range losing -37.39%.

To learn more, see the full report & download the resources here: https://www.bankmycell.com/blog/cell-phone-depreciation-report-2021-2022/

