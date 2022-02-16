According to 280 Million User Interactions, Modern is the #1 Design Style

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugs Direct has released a new report focused on understanding what the most popular interior design styles are.
While most reports about interior design styles focus on trends, Rugs Direct used user interactions across major inspiration hubs to understand what styles are the most popular and just how popular they are compared to others.
The analysis was based on five major design inspiration hubs - Youtube, Houzz, Google Search, Instagram & Pinterest. This analysis focused on using user interactions - likes, views, hashtags, searches, and picture uploads - to quantify which style of the 21 styles in our study was the most popular.
In total, about 280 million user interactions have been tallied to provide a scoring system to understand how popular each style is, and how their popularity differs between Youtube, Houzz, Google Search, Instagram & Pinterest.
Top Insights:
- Modern is the most popular design style scoring 8.89 out of a total 50 points in this study that measured user engagements across Pinterest, Houzz, Youtube, Google, and Instagram
- Modern's Breakdown:
- Youtube View Counts of 25 million for Modern's top 30 videos
- 3.8 million Youtube Likes for Modern's top 30 videos
- 2.5 million tagged modern photos tagged on Houzz
- 130K monthly Google Searches for the keywords in our study
- 5.5 million Instagram hashtags
- 6.5 million Pinterest hashtags
- Vintage is the second most popular styles coring 5.16 points out of a total 50 points in this study
- Farmhouse ranked #3 among all styles while Rustic ranked #4. Thus Farmhouse is more popular than Rustic, with Farmhouse scoring a total of 5.12 points versus Rustic's 4.06 points.
- Youtube's Top 5 Styles were: (1) Minimalist, (2) Modern, (3) Rustic, (4) Cottage, and (5) Mid-Century Modern
- Houzz's Top Styles were: (1) Modern, (2) Contemporary, (3) Traditional, (4) Farmhouse, and (5) Transitional
- Google Search's Top Styles were: (1) Modern, (2) Farmhouse, (3) Mid-Century Modern, (4) Boho, and (5) Rustic
- Instagram's Top Styles were: (1) Vintage, (2) Modern, (3) Boho, (4) Rustic, and (5) Farmhouse
- Pinterest's Top Styles were: (1) Vintage, (2) Modern, (3) Farmhouse, (4) Scandinavian, and (5) Rustic
View the full report: https://www.rugs-direct.com/most-popular-design-styles
About Rugs Direct
Since 1998, Rugs Direct has been a market-leading specialty online retailer of decorative area rugs for consumers, professional designers, and commercial customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company partners with premium manufacturers including Chilewich, Jaipur Living, Loloi, Safavieh and Surya to offer a curated assortment of products on rugsdirect.com that prioritizes quality construction, materials, and design. Rugs Direct provides its users easy ways to shop for the perfect area rug, including a 'see this rug in your room' interactive feature and a 'design finder' quiz.
SOURCE Rugs Direct
