SAUDI TOURISM AUTHORITY PARTNERS WITH DISCOVER THE WORLD FOR JAPAN COMMERICAL OFFICE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has opened a commercial office in Japan as part of its strategy to engage the tourism trade in key source markets and raise awareness of Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, as travelers around the world dream of exploring exotic destinations once more.
The destination reopened to vaccinated international visitors at the beginning of August.
STA now has representative offices in eleven markets serving 21 countries, with an eventual goal of having 15 offices around the world to expand the reach of the Authority's activities.
"STA is focused on enhancing its ability to deliver a truly global scale offering by investing resources today in the network that will drive our business for the future," said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority. "We are building an integrated global team of professionals to showcase Saudi's diverse offering of cultural adventures, world class heritage sites and authentic Arabian hospitality."
The Japan office will be responsible for trade and consumer marketing activities, expanding the reach and relevance of Saudi's tourism offerings and working with tour operators, travel agents and other industry stakeholders to build awareness and drive conversion in line with STA's strategy and mission.
The Japan representative office is being set up with the support of Discover the World.
"We have already begun outreach into the Japanese tourism trade ecosystem and the response has been very positive," said Shigehiko Okuda, country manager for STA in Japan. "We are actively seeking opportunities to co-invest with partners who are keen to add Saudi as an exciting new destination in their portfolio. Discover the World is honored to represent the Saudi Tourism Authority as its representative office."
"Saudi has a wealth of iconic sites for travelers to experience when borders reopen and we are ready to welcome visitors from around the world," added Hamidaddin. "By investing now in brand awareness and in our network of international offices, we are seeking to expand the global reach and relevance of these sites and integrating new ways of thinking and delivering on our mandate."
"Tourism businesses need to be more agile than ever to respond to sudden changes in the environment. Agility depends on a constant supply of up-to-date information, and our goal is to get that information to our partners almost as soon as we get it ourselves," continued Hamidaddin. "We are working at a pace to help our partners introduce the authentic home of Arabia to more people than ever before."
About Discover the World
Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.
SOURCE Discover the World
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.