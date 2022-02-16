BLACK HISTORY MONTH LEARNING GETS MODERN SPIN STARTING TODAY WITH PREMIERE OF NEW INSTAGRAM FILM EQUIANO.STORIES

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the award-winning filmmakers who brought more than 300 million views to Eva.Stories on Instagram, Stelo Stories' latest project launches today on Instagram. Equiano.Stories is a film that brings the influential 18th century memoir of Olaudah Equiano to life, only now through a smart phone and social media. The film was created in partnership with the DuSable Museum of African American History and will be told over the next 48 hours through hundreds of Instagram stories.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9016651-equiano-stories-new-instagram-film-black-history-month/
"This is the day we have been working toward for more than two years," said Yvonne Chioma Mbanedo, executive and creator, Stelo Stories. "We created 'Equiano.Stories' to connect people with a new Black history narrative. And today it comes to life for the world to see—very intentionally during Black History Month."
Tune in today starting at 8 a.m. EST at @Equiano.Stories on Instagram to watch Equiano's story unfold over the course of the next 48 hours.
Contact:
Jesse Richter, Zeno Group
Jesse.richter@zenogroup.com
SOURCE DuSable Museum of African American History
