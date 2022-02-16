SECURE Energy Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") SES announced today that it expects to release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR following the release.
SECURE will host a conference call Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. MST to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end results.
To participate in the conference call, dial 416-764-8650 or toll free: 888-664-6383. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.secure-energy.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.secure-energy.com and, until midnight MST on Thursday, March 10, 2022, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 and using the pass code 512137.
ABOUT SECURE
SECURE is a publicly traded energy infrastructure and environmental business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SECURE provides industry leading midstream infrastructure and environmental and fluid management to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S.
SECURE's Midstream Infrastructure business segment includes a network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing.
SECURE's Environmental and Fluid Management business segment includes a network of industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, waste treatment & recycling, emergency response, rail services, metal recycling services, as well as fluid management for drilling, completion and production activities.
TSX Symbol: SES
