OpenLocker Announces Bone Yard Huskyz Club NFT & PFP Collection to Drop on February 28 - University of Connecticut NIL Deal Uses Digital Collectibles to Activate Fan Community

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLocker, Inc, a startup company that has developed a fan friendly blockchain platform to connect with athletes, will release a collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) featuring the Name, Images and Likeness (NIL) of University of Connecticut student-athletes. The first limited edition series of digital collectibles, which will go on sale Monday, February 28 at 9:00am EST, will feature fourteen members of the men's basketball team. Ownership of an NFT will allow students, fans and alumni to join the Bone Yard Huskyz Club (BYHC), an exclusive community for the university's sports fans.
Each of the Legendary Series 1-of-1 digital collectibles will be sold by auction. The highest bidder will also get a personalized experience with the athlete and a bonus BYHC avatar NFT in the athlete's likeness. Fans may purchase NFTs in the Founders' Series (1-of-200) with credit/debit card or cryptocurrency. The first 25 NFTs sold (per player) will come with a physical "Platinum Card." This unique collectible, to be delivered to the original owner by OpenLocker, will be a metal wallet-sized card hand-signed by the athlete with the digital art and QR code which directs to the NFT.
All NFT owners will receive a randomly generated and authenticated BYHC avatar with a unique combination of traits. Once claimed by a fan, the BYHC avatar token functions as a digital key for club membership and may be used as a social media profile pic (PFP). The BYHC NFTs will grant access to an exclusive Discord channel and other platforms to dialogue with current athletes, celebrity alumni and sports analysts. BYHC members will also receive invitations to VIP events, rewards and early access to future drops with additional athletes from other teams at the University of Connecticut. A complete roadmap is posted on the BYHC website: boneyardhuskyzclub.com and in the OpenLocker Discord channel.
For more information about OpenLocker and all future NFT drops, visit openlocker.io.
About OpenLocker, Inc.
OpenLocker is a technology startup that is developing a user-friendly NFT platform for athletes to monetize their fan engagement with innovative digital collectibles. Operating on the Flow blockchain allows the platform to be environmentally friendly and offer a fan ready experience.
SOURCE OpenLocker
