Academy Sports + Outdoors Launches New Freely Activewear Girls' Apparel Line and Fresh Styles for Spring

KATY, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors' ASO exclusive private-label activewear collection, Freely, which first launched as a Women's and Women's Plus line in 2021, is expanding to include Freely Girls' pieces. In addition, the brand will unveil all-new Women's and Women's Plus styles, patterns, and colors for the spring season, including corresponding Girls' sets, to bring extra comfort and self-expression to any wardrobe. The new patterns and colors will be updated throughout the spring season.
"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to support women as they express their authentic style and spirit in pursuit of their passions," said Lori Fike, Vice President and DMM Athletic Apparel at Academy. "We believe that confident women inspire confident girls, and the newest Freely assortment was designed to empower women regardless of activity or age."
The new Women's and Women's Plus spring styles are available in sizes S-3X and the Freely Girls' line are available in S-XL. The collections include matching pullovers, tanks, bike shorts and leggings, as well as Freely footwear for a complete fit. Freely customers can curate a closet of flexible, lifestyle-centric apparel options made with high quality materials at a great value. Prices range from $14.99 to $39.99. Additionally, over one third of the items are made from recycled materials.
"As a mother of four, I'm constantly seeking versatile clothes that move with me from my workouts to spending time with my children to running errands," said Le Egwuatu fitness blogger and Academy partner. "Freely clothes complement my body, support my lifestyle, and allow me to tackle my day on my terms. I'm thrilled to be able to instill that essence in the next generation with their new Girls' line."
Customers can shop Freely's newest Women's, Women's Plus and Girls' styles and products in all 259 Academy stores, online at academy.com/freely or through Academy's mobile app. Customers can also engage with Freely's Instagram account (@freely) and sign up for email alerts to catch the latest drops.
About Academy
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 20 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit academy.com.
