They're Just Not That Into You: More Than Four in 10 Employers Report Rise in Candidate Ghosting

Top reasons for disappearing include lack of role clarity and poor interview process
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Candidate ghosting is taking an increasing toll on employers, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half suggests. In a survey of more than 800 senior managers in Canada, more than four in 10 respondents (43 per cent) said it's more common for job candidates to cut off communication now than two years ago.
View an infographic of the research highlights.
Why Candidates Ghost — And What to Do About It
In a separate survey, professionals revealed the main reason for ghosting a prospective employer:
- The job was not what they expected (43 per cent)
- The interview process was poor (31 per cent)
- They received another job offer (18 per cent)
- A mandatory return-to-office policy was implemented (8 per cent)
"Today's candidate-driven market is incredibly challenging for employers as skilled professionals are often juggling multiple job interviews and offers," said David King, Canadian senior managing director of Robert Half. "To help prevent ghosting and keep potential hires engaged, employers need to deliver an exceptional candidate experience that showcases the strength of their company's brand and culture, provides a clear understanding of the role and moves quickly."
For more tips on how to avoid being ghosted by job candidates, visit the Robert Half blog.
The Ones Who Got Away
Ghosting isn't the only factor making employer's hiring plans more difficult, according to the research. In the last year, nearly six in 10 employers surveyed (58 per cent) said they've missed out on a potential hire because:
- The company took too long to make an offer (35 per cent)
- The candidate wanted more schedule flexibility (33 per cent)
- They didn't meet the candidate's salary expectations (30 per cent)
"Since the majority of hiring is still happening remotely, job seekers expect a faster interview timeline," added King. "Along with a streamlined hiring process and close communication, employers need to promote incentives, such as fully remote jobs and highly competitive compensation packages, to attract and secure top talent."
About the Research
The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 800 senior managers in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees (collected November 11 to December 30, 2021), and more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older (collected November 11-29, 2021) in Canada.
About Robert Half
Robert Half RHI is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.ca and download our award-winning mobile app.
SOURCE Robert Half Canada
