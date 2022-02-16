Peraton Awarded $2.685 Billion Contract to Provide Data Center and Cloud Optimization Support Services to U.S. Department of Homeland Security

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton, through its subsidiary Perspecta Engineering Inc., has been awarded a contract to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) Support Services. The DCCO program, worth up to $2.685 billion over 10 years, was awarded through a single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract and represents new work for Peraton.
Under the DCCO contract, Peraton will provide a full suite of hybrid compute operations services to manage and operate the DHS Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE). The HCE is a collection of enterprise computing resources including a data center, colocation sites, private cloud services, and DHS furnished commercial cloud services.
Peraton will provide DHS the associated professional services to automate, optimize, and modernize across the HCE. The company will leverage its over 50 years of expertise to deliver best-in-class managed service solutions that protect and strengthen the nation's security.
"Peraton is proud to continue our support of DHS and help advance their national security priorities," said Stu Shea, Peraton's chairman, president, and CEO. "This award further demonstrates our ability to deliver adaptable, managed enterprise IT services and support DHS' goal to create scalable, innovative, and cost-effective solutions that support and drive mission success across the Department."
About Peraton
Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.
