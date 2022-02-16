Experienced channel leader joins Scality to manage exponential partner revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, the pioneer in file and object storage, today announced that Melissa Lyons, a repeat CRN Women of the Channel honoree, has joined the team as senior director of channels for Americas. Lyons joins Scality to support the rapidly expanding U.S. channel and alliance partners business, which has grown 42% year over year.

With a focus on the channel, Scality is doubling down on efforts in this area in 2022. Lyons comes to the company with extensive experience in the channel, including her most recent role as regional channel manager at OutSystems. She also served as global channel manager for Sophos, following the company's acquisition of Astaro, and as senior manager of Turbonomic, where she grew the company's partner program to more than 400 partners worldwide.

She brings experience in the security space that will be key to her work at Scality as the company strengthens its unbreakable cloud storage solution to help companies defend against ransomware and other data threats. With unbreakable cloud storage, Scality provides multiple layers of detection to keep data safe from becoming unavailable, lost, corrupted, unintentionally modified, deleted or overwritten or — as with ransomware attacks — encrypted.

Melissa Lyons, senior director of channels, Scality, said: "Scality has storage solutions organizations need now to scale and secure their data, and their robust partner growth underscores their value to the market. Scality's commitment to growing the channel, coupled with the company's unique culture, drew me to this position. I look forward to being part of the Scality team and furthering momentum for the channel program."

Greg Difraia, general manager, Americas, Scality, said: "Melissa brings key relationships within the partner ecosystem and knows exactly what our partners need to succeed. She has a keen ability to not just strategize, but execute. At Scality, we're 100% focused on empowering our channel partners to help extend their business and solve customers' data management problems. I look forward to our joint progress as we expand our channel investment this year."

