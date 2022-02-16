Dialog Enterprise Partners with Unacast in the Fight Against Dengue Fever and COVID-19

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its efforts to generate lifesaving insights, Dialog Enterprise, the corporate solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, has partnered with Unacast, a global location data and analytics firm. Dialog Enterprise will use Unacast's proprietary Unacast Turbine® Platform-as-a-Service to power insights on human mobility, which will be used to understand how mobility impacts the spread of dengue fever and COVID-19.

The Unacast Turbine® platform enables users to transform raw location data into high-quality, privacy friendly aggregated location insights. Dialog Enterprise is set to release a suite of data insight products, built on top of Unacast's Turbine engine, in the coming months and years. Dialog Enterprise and Unacast have identified use cases within health care, retail site selection, location profiling and road development as the first focus areas. The initial focus will be to help one of the world's most renowned research institutions, John Hopkins University, in the fight against dengue fever and COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Navin Pieris, group chief officer, Dialog Enterprise, Dialog Axiata PLC, said: "It is with great pleasure that Dialog Enterprise partners with Unacast, as this powerful synergy will help strengthen the product offering of the data insights unit at Dialog Enterprise, while also opening opportunities for precise decision making during planning cycles. We look forward to recognizing what Dialog Enterprise and Unacast can achieve together on this new product line."

Andreas H.F. Olsen, senior director platform partnerships, Unacast, said: "It's amazing to see a company of Dialog Enterprise's magnitude maintain an innovative mindset. At Unacast, we strongly believe that our extensive experience in helping telcos succeed with data processing and monetization, together with Dialog Enterprise's strong market presence in Asia, will lead to a successful partnership."

Thomas Walle, CEO, Unacast, said: "We couldn't be happier to establish a partnership with Dialog Enterprise in Sri Lanka after an extended commercial and technical test phase, and to continue to develop our joint product portfolio. When we launched Turbine in 2019, we knew we were on to something very special, and now with Dialog Enterprise becoming our first Asian client, we can officially say that our platform-as-a-service product is truly global."

