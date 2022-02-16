National Van Lines Releases Domestic Migration Report

BROADVIEW, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Van Lines has released their 2022 Domestic Migration Report, which chronicles moving trends in the US during the last ten years. This report offers unique updates each quarter via National Van Lines's proprietary migration intent data.
Using data from the US Census as well other available analytics, National Van Lines uses this information to formulate strategic and operational plans, to best serve their customers.
"Understanding migration patterns benefits our customers and industry partners," Tim Helenthal, Chairman and CEO of National Van Lines said. "It's important to know areas of growth and decline in the United States. We need to get at data early to understand the beginning of trends. When considering a move, customers want to know the areas where the demand for housing, jobs and government services are high."
Because the Domestic Migration Report draws the most recent data available, National Van Lines is able to report how the Covid-19 pandemic affected the moving industry in the last two years. For example, while the trend of moving from high-density areas to low-density ones didn't start because of Covid-19, the pandemic accelerated the trend.
The report is available here and will be updated again in April 2022.
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We're standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12905072
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE National Van Lines
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.