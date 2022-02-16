Change Cadet Launches New Anti-Racist Educational Platform

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today there is something you "CCAN" do to genuinely make the world a better place. Change Cadet is excited to announce the launch of Change Cadet Action Network (CCAN), an interactive anti-racist educational platform designed for anyone who wants to expand their knowledge of how to authentically support the the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community and dismantle white supremacy.
The Oakland-based DEIB consulting firm - as seen in Vogue Business, Forbes, and Elle - is uniquely positioned to promote accountability and understanding in divisive times. CCAN takes the Ally Nudge, a text anti-racism learning module with over 20,000 participants, to the next level. CCAN continues the momentum thanks to multiple ways of learning from self-paced structure, opt-in text alert functionality, monthly content updates, and pricing packages.
"Nearly two years after the summer of allyship, people are still looking for a supportive, accessible space to learn and unlearn," says Dr. Akilah Cadet, Founder and CEO of Change Cadet. "Change Cadet Action Network is designed to show up in different ways in people's lives. Our platform is the long term solution to empower everyone's learning process with digestible resources they can trust."
"The Change Cadet Action Network is beautiful!!! It is so empowering and has touched me in so many ways. I'm more mindful with how I do the work. It's amazing!," says Eryka V, Senior Global Director, Culture & Community at Blue Bottle Coffee.
Features and benefits of Change Cadet Action Network include:
- 4-week long education that can be completed at member's own pace + daily 10 minutes or less action-oriented modules and content
- Our first action module, "Ways to Be Anti-Racist" includes topics such as anti-racist terms, racism in the workplace, police brutality, and white supremacy
- Unlimited access to a curated resource library with stand-alone resources such as Change Cadet resources, articles, podcast episodes, and videos
- Storytelling videos from Dr. Akilah Cadet for continuous learning and unlearning
- Accessibility for English speakers around the world
- New action modules will be added regularly
Change Cadet Action Network costs $9.99/month for a monthly subscription or $200 for a lifetime membership. Corporate packages are also available for purchase. For more information on CCAN, visit https://action.changecadet.com/.
About Change Cadet: Change Cadet is an organizational development consulting firm that offers a broad array of strategy and diversity services for companies and global brands. Founder and CEO Dr. Akilah Cadet, named Forbes Next 1000, has a strong public health background and 15+ years of experience working with private and public sector companies. She literally has all the degrees, lives in Oakland, CA, has a rare heart condition, and is a proud Beyoncé advocate. Although she loves to dismantle white supremacy, CCAN was created for everyone to do the work. www.changecadet.com
Audrey Zigmond
Change Cadet
hello@changecadet.com
(317) 703-4948
Change Cadet Action Network
SOURCE Change Cadet
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.