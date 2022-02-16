Poly's All Together Campaign Delivers an Inclusive Vision for Meeting Equality

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly POLY today introduced its new "All Together" campaign that inspires businesses to evolve beyond the limitations of physical space, and empower teams to work together as one, wherever in the world they may be. The campaign will run across digital and social platforms to demonstrate the potential of what is possible when every individual on a team can be seen and heard with clarity.
Poly is building a library of resources including toolkits, webinars and infographics that help business and IT leaders transform inequitable hybrid interactions into seamless collaborative work experiences. The first is a new ebook launching today "Meeting Equality -- the Key to Your Hybrid Work Environment", which outlines the steps organizations can take to live up to the workplace needs of 2022 and beyond.
"In the blink of an eye, the fundamentals of business communication have transformed. Where we once had face-to-face meetings and firm handshakes, we now live in a world of virtual meetings," said John Goodwin, senior vice president, public affairs, Poly. "Poly ensures that everyone can be part of the conversation, on any platform, from anywhere, with total meeting equality. We help businesses erase distance and amplify the exchange of ideas to the point that no one can remember whether they were shared on a screen or in the room."
As the world and the way people work has changed, collaboration technology has unlocked the opportunity to level the playing field and ensure everyone can be part of the conversation. Poly understands that no one can afford to miss a good idea, which is why Poly and its partners deliver inclusive technology that brings people closer together through exceptional hardware, software, services, and analytics. With intelligent features such as NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies, our video and audio solutions make connecting intuitive, frictionless and effortless.
Poly's innovative products and services work seamlessly together, with our cloud-based video conferencing partners, to deliver a comprehensive solution – one that offers flexibility and choice. Altogether, Poly, its partners, solutions and services are contributing to the evolution of hybrid work by implementing tools that will enable a more equitable meeting experience.
For more information and a first look at the All Together resources, please visit: poly.com/alltogether
About Poly
Poly POLY creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Poly Media Contact:
Shannon Shamoon
PR Manager
+1 (831) 201-9142
Shannon.Shamoon@poly.com
Investor Relations:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, IR
+1 (831) 458-7533
Mike.iburg@poly.com
SOURCE Poly
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.