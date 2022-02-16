Limelight Sets New Online Traffic Delivery Record In January

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. LLNW, a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, today announced that January 2022 was its highest traffic month ever, breaking its previous record set in December 2021.
The new record was driven by several of Limelight's largest clients choosing to increase the volumes of pre-planned and routine day-to-day traffic sent over its network, a trend that continues into the new year from the seasonally strong fourth quarter. Additionally, seven of Limelight's all-time top ten traffic days are in 2022.
"We're experiencing a strong start to the year with record traffic in January followed by continued strength in February. Our clients are seeing the benefits of the numerous operational and strategic changes we've made and continue to make to our network and trusting us with their traffic," said Bob Lyons, CEO at Limelight, "Network performance has been our highest priority and we continue to work tirelessly to increase throughput, capacity and cache."
Limelight's ongoing investment in the development and optimization of its network led to high performance even over congested or changing network conditions. These improvements have resulted in continued high-quality experiences for clients even in the face of record traffic.
"Higher traffic leads to higher utilization, which is directly correlated to our gross margins. Complementing this are the previously announced architectural and automation changes, which should structurally improve our margin profile," said Dan Boncel, CFO at Limelight.
About Limelight:
Limelight LLNW is an industry leader in providing edge-enabled solutions to deliver fast, secure digital experiences on a global scale. We offer powerful tools that optimize, protect and deliver our clients' valuable digital assets in an increasingly competitive marketplace. From content delivery and AppOps to Jamstack application architecture and web security, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our global private network and client-obsessed experts to help our clients win. The world's largest brands trust Limelight and we invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.limelight.com, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
