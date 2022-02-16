EDUCATION WEEK ANNOUNCES 2022 DISTRICT LEADERS TO LEARN FROM HONOREES

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Week, the premier national news organization covering K-12 education, has announced its 10th class of Leaders To Learn From—releasing profiles of 11 outstanding school district leaders. The honorees were selected for their innovative and effective leadership of the nation's schools.
In Hartford, Conn., Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Madeline Negrón managed to reconnect more than 2,000 students who were missing at the beginning of the school year. Through dedicated, painstaking efforts, including hundreds of phone calls and home visits, the leaders slashed that number down to 50 by the end of the semester. Many of those students can now attend a Saturday Academy to help them get back on track.
Portland, Ore.'s Marifer Sager has transformed the district's language-translation offerings so that parents who don't speak English receive more timely and accessible information. And she's created new tools for them to learn about the special education and mental-health services available to their children.
In rural Arkansas, Susan Gilley's innovative mobile classroom and library—a 21st century take on the bookmobile—provided lessons and enrichment to far-flung families. Her counterpart in the New York City library system, Melissa Jacobs, created a digital repository of more than 20,000 books for children and has developed a guide for using digital tools that's being used by media specialists as far away as New Zealand.
"This year's honorees are the epitome of resilience," said Education Week President & CEO Michele Givens. 'They have overcome myriad challenges to support students who have disconnected from learning, engage families in children's education, and respond to students' mental health needs."
The 2022 Leaders To Learn From are:
- Susan Gilley, executive director of federal programs and instructional technology, Harrison Public Schools, Harrison, Ark.
- Andrew G. Houlihan, superintendent, and Casey Rimmer, director, education technology and innovation, Union County Public Schools, Monroe, N.C.
- Melissa Jacobs, director of school library services, New York City Department of Education.
- Jenna Monley, deputy chief of family and community engagement, The School District of Philadelphia.
- Derek Richey, chief financial officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
- Marifer Sager, senior manager, language access services, Portland Public Schools, Portland, Ore.
- Ben Thigpen, superintendent, Jones County Public Schools, Trenton, N.C.
- Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent, and Madeline Negrón, chief of academics, teaching, learning, and student supports, Hartford Public Schools, Hartford, Conn.
- Lateshia Woodley, assistant superintendent of student support, Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City, Mo.
The honorees were chosen from among nearly 350 nominees submitted by readers, journalists, school administrator groups, and experts in the K-12 field.
The 2022 Leaders will be invited to share their successful strategies as part of Education Week's Leadership Symposium, May 9-11. During this virtual event, Education Week will convene district leaders and educators from across the country to trade ideas and best practices to apply in their schools and districts.
Learn more about these standout educators by visiting edweek.org/leaders/. You can also nominate a Leader to Learn From for 2023.
Launched in 2013, Leaders To Learn From is Education Week's marquee solutions journalism project. It is the only district recognition program run by a news organization, and recognizes all levels of district leadership: superintendents, food-service leaders, student services coordinators, counseling staff, budget officers, and transportation and facilities managers, among others.
Since 1981, the nonprofit news organization Editorial Projects in Education has published Education Week and its high-quality reporting and analysis on K-12 education. Our aim: to inspire and empower educators and the public to create an excellent education for all students. For more information, visit www.edweek.org.
Contact: Stephen Sawchuk, ssawchuk@educationweek.org
(301) 280-3129
SOURCE Education Week
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.