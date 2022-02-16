Fortress Building Products Names John Karas to Director, Channel Sales (International)

GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products, a category-leader in the outdoor living building products industry, is pleased to name John Karas to the role of Director, Channel Sales (International). In this leadership position, Karas will be responsible for delivering on the company's next phase of growth by driving the development and implementation of global sales strategies and new market entry outside of the United States and Canada. This latest hire will help Fortress® deliver its industry-leading products, programs and possibilities on a global scale.

A seasoned sales strategist, Karas began his career over two decades ago with KOHLER®, introducing new home fixtures into the Chinese market. Since then, he has helped numerous home and building product companies develop key relationships and increase marketplace presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America. Karas' extensive global experience and acumen for developing long-term market-entry strategies will prove invaluable at Fortress Building Products.

"John has an incredible amount of industry experience that directly relates to this senior leadership position," said Jeff Schulz, Vice President, Channel Sales at Fortress Building Products. "I am confident he is the right person to help us expand into new markets, delivering a people-first approach and an arsenal of solution-focused, long-lasting outdoor building products to customers around the globe."

Karas holds a Masters of International Management degree from Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management, and he is fluent in both Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is revolutionizing the outdoor living building products industry with its wood-alternative decking, framing, fencing, railing, cladding, pergolas, lighting and fastener systems at fortressbp.com.

About Fortress Building Products

Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, pergolas, fencing, railing, cladding, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living® experience. Learn more at fortressbp.com.

Media Contact

Alyx Waits, fortressbp.com, 1-866-323-4766, alyxa@fortressbp.com

SOURCE fortressbp.com