HYPERLEDGER FOUNDATION ADDS NINE NEW MEMBERS

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies, today announced a diverse line-up of nine new members, including Absa Bank, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), Indicio and PalmNFT. These latest members join from markets in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, adding to the important global footprint of Hyperledger Foundation.

Additionally, Hyperledger Foundation, which is hosted at the Linux Foundation, announced that Wipro and Avanza Innovations have completed the requirements to become the newest Hyperledger Certified Service Providers. The newest members and HCSPs not only showcase the global diversity of the Hyperledger community but also the value of Hyperledger Foundation's multi-project landscape. Many of these new members are already actively developing and deploying a variety of Hyperledger technologies to solve challenges and introduce solutions ranging from global shipping and trade to NFTs and from digital identity to cross chain interoperability.



To further fuel this growth, Hyperledger Foundation recently announced a new CTO. It also welcomed the new project Hyperledger Bevel, an accelerator/tool that helps developers rapidly set up and deploy secure, scalable and production-ready DLT network(s) that also allows new organizations to be easily on-boarded on the network.

Hyperledger technologies were also highlighted in both the 2022 Forbes Blockchain 50 and Constellation ShortList for Blockchain Technology Platforms for Q1 2022. Hyperledger Fabric far outpaced any other platform among enterprise deployments on this year's Forbes list. More details on the impact of Hyperledger technologies in action are available in the ever-growing collection of case studies. Recent additions include:

"When we added Foundation to our name, it was to reflect the growing breadth of the Hyperledger community, technology landscape and market impact," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "We are seeing that growth play out with new technical leadership and projects, additions to our commercial ecosystem and ever widening adoption of our technologies. Our newest members, a line-up of organizations looking to build and rebuild markets and economies across a range of industries using a mix of Hyperledger technologies, are another sign of our expanding reach."

Hyperledger Foundation allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are Absa, Datachain, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), Indicio, IoBuilders, Marketnode, MDxBlocks, PalmNFT Studio, and Zeeve, Inc.

New member quotes:

Absa

"The financial services industry is facing an increasing competitive landscape driven primarily through the application of new technologies, such as distributed ledger. Absa has become a member of Hyperledger Foundation to expand our knowledge and network in the distributed ledger community," said Michelle Anderson, the Head of Strategy and Digital Partnerships: Information Technology Office at Absa. "We intend to broaden our understanding of the use of the technology in the financial services sector and leverage Hyperledger's enterprise blockchain ecosystems and global open source collaboration to deliver on new propositions to meet our evolving customer needs."

Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN)

"Supply chains around the world are under extreme, non-transitory pressure," said Edmund To, Chief Technology Officer at Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN). "As a technology consortium in the shipping sector, we believe harnessing blockchain technology will help the industry navigate the challenges and create new value. We look forward to collaborating with the Hyperledger community to advance blockchain technology as well as promote its adoption in global trade."

Datachain

"We're excited to join the Hyperledger community and work closely with leading enterprise companies," said Tetsushi Hisata, Founder and CEO of Datachain. "Datachain has focused on solving the blockchain interoperability challenge, especially in the enterprise field. One of the projects we initially contributed is YUI, a Hyperledger Lab. YUI is an interoperability project that enables various types of blockchains to connect to each other without trusting intermediaries using Cosmos IBC. It supports not only major enterprise blockchains such as Hyperledger Fabric and Hyperledger Besu but also Ethereum. To give an example using YUI, we teamed up with NTT Data to verify the feasibility of DVP settlement between Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum. As a member of the Hyperledger community, we want to collaborate with the Hyperledger member companies to help them solve the interoperability challenge and promote blockchain adoption in enterprise usage."

Indicio

"Indicio is both a leading contributor to Hyperledger Indy and Hyperledger Aries and a prolific user of these codebases," said Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. "The open source projects housed at the Hyperledger Foundation have provided the DNA for creating new ways to share and trust data and to manage identity and security in the emerging Web3, metaverse, and spatial web. When we build trusted data ecosystems for our global clients, we turn to the innovative Hyperledger Foundation projects that we helped lead and build. The Indicio Network itself is a global network for enterprise-grade, decentralized identity solutions— built on Hyperledger Indy. We are excited to not only join this community of open source innovators but to continue contributing code, use, and promote these groundbreaking technologies."

IoBuilders

"As early adopters of Hyperledger Besu (former Pantheon), we are excited to join the Hyperledger Foundation and work closely with the top players and active members that are shaping the present and future of blockchain," said Fernando Paris, CTO at IoBuilders. "IoBuilders is a Blockchain Solutions Studio focused on the development of Digital Assets tokenization and settlement products / ad hoc platforms, helping regulated and non-regulated companies to leverage the benefits of DLT following the legal boundaries, enabling the boost of existing businesses or the creation of new use cases."

Marketnode

"Marketnode is proud to be part of the Hyperledger community," said Rehan Ahmed, Chief Product Officer at Marketnode. "Building on our heritage and experience in developing robust market-wide systems, we look forward to developing next-generation digital assets infrastructure in collaboration with the broader ecosystem."

MDxBlocks

"We recognize the Hyperledger community has been playing a key role in the enterprise blockchain adoption, and we are looking forward to collaborating," said Krishna Bayanna, MDxBlocks' Founder and CEO. "MDxBlocks has helped many companies to break through and leverage the power of blockchain, and Hyperledger technologies have been front and center in our projects on carbon footprint and credits, NFTs, grains provenance and supply chain, to name a few. We are very happy to become part of the Hyperledger community."

PalmNFT Studio

"Hyperledger technologies and community have been a cornerstone for Palm NFT Studio since our inception, so we're excited to formally join Hyperledger Foundation," said Palm NFT Studio Co-Founder and CEO Dan Heyman. "We're looking forward to working within the vibrant Hyperledger community to move open-source technologies forward."

Zeeve, Inc.

"We are very excited to join Hyperledger Foundation and look forward to partnering up with its members to accelerate blockchain's adoption globally," says Dr Ravi Chamria, Co-founder, CEO, Zeeve Inc, a leading Web3 infrastructure and DevOps automation company. "Be it Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Sawtooth or, to support Ethereum, Hyperledger Besu, Zeeve provides a no-code BaaS platform to manage enterprise-grade deployments of nodes and networks, smart analytics, real-time monitoring and various managed services that enable enterprises and blockchain start-ups to innovate faster and achieve ROI."

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger Foundation was founded in 2015 to bring transparency and efficiency to the enterprise market by fostering a thriving ecosystem around open source blockchain software technologies. As a project of the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation coordinates a community of member and non member organizations, individual contributors and software developers building enterprise-grade platforms, libraries, tools and solutions for multi-party systems using blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies. Organizations join Hyperledger Foundation to demonstrate technical leadership, collaborate and network with others, and raise awareness around their efforts in the enterprise blockchain community. Members include industry-leading organizations in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, technology and beyond. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 1,800 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, Hyperledger Foundation, RISC-V, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

