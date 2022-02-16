Study.com Appoints Michael Schmier as Chief Operating Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, one of the most transformational companies in EdTech, announced the appointment of Michael Schmier as Chief Operating Officer. Schmier has been with Study.com since 2018 as Chief Product Officer, and in his new role as COO, he will drive company-wide strategy while scaling operations to enable the company's growth.

"In the past three years, we've continued to innovate how we serve learners and educators, leading to tremendous growth in our direct-to-consumer business and rapid expansion of our institutional partnerships," said Adrian Ridner, CEO & Co-founder of Study.com. "Schmier has played a critical role in shaping the company's vision and evolving our learning platform to enhance educational outcomes for the learners we serve. I'm thrilled to see his role expand during this critical time in our journey."

In his tenure as Chief Product Officer, Schmier led several key initiatives, including expanding the breadth and depth of Study.com's professional test prep and certification programs, adding a human touch to Study.com's core learning platform, and scaling Study.com's library of world-class courses, lessons, skills and drills – providing the top learning and practice tools for teachers and students.

"What brought me to Study.com three years ago, helping make education accessible at scale, is even more important today," said Schmier. "I'm eager to advance the company's mission-driven work by scaling our operations to the next level and continuing to build the most innovative and accessible platform that helps learners achieve their academic goals."

Schmier brings more than 20 years of experience as a GM and leader in consumer web, mobile and enterprise software development. Schmier led four different startup ventures, which resulted in one multi-billion-dollar IPO and two successful acquisitions.

Previously, Schmier helped pioneer the virtual reality market at Samsung and headed product management at BabyCenter, the leading online service for parents. For almost two decades, he served as a board member for GreatSchools.org to help empower millions of parents to get a great education for their child. Schmier graduated from Stanford Graduate School of Business with an MBA and received his bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Study.com

