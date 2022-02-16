Clip Launches New Ad Showcasing Its Entrepreneurial Tools

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip, Mexico's leading digital payments and commerce platform, today released a new ad highlighting the ease with which entrepreneurs can purchase, activate and use Clip products to transact with customers and grow their businesses.
Clip's mission is to empower small and medium sized business and promote financial inclusion across Mexico. The company's products are impacting the growth of first-time card payment adopters across Mexico - 9 out of 10 businesses that actively use Clip terminals experienced a growth in sales.
"Designing market-leading solutions that empower merchants to transact with ease is our highest priority," said Ricardo Muñoz, Marketing Director of Clip. "This new ad showcases how Clip is broadening inclusion within the financial system to any demographic in Mexico. Expanding the ability of entrepreneurs and small businesses to accept card-based payments further broadens their access to loans and other benefits of the financial system."
Please find below a link to the new campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8HlT4H544M
Company: Clip
Product: Clip hardware portfolio (Clip Plus 2, Clip Pro and Clip Total)
Agency: FCB
Country: Mexico
Media: Open TV, Paid TV and digital
Tagline: "You are one Clip away from growing your business"
Hashtag: #AsíDeFácil (#AsSimpleAsThat)
About Clip:
Clip is the leading commerce and digital payment platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with its consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. The company has more than 1,000 employees with offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Salt Lake City, and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit www.clip.mx.
