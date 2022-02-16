Galaxy Digital to Participate in a Series of Investor Events in March

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital"), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, today announced its investor conference participation schedule for March. Galaxy executives will be speaking broadly to the latest trends emerging within, and shaping the maturation of, the digital assets sector during each of the following events:

Date Time Event Name Speaker 3/3/2022 9:30am ET KBW FinTech & Payments Conference Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO 3/7/2022 2:30pm ET JMP Securities Technology Conference Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO 3/8/2022 10:15am ET Morgan Stanley TMT Conference Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO 3/10/2022 3:00pm ET Wolfe FinTech Forum 2022 Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO 3/11/2022 10:00am ET UBS Digital Asset Day Damien Vanderwilt, Co-President

and Head of Global Markets

A link to the live webcasts of each presentation will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcasts, a replay will be available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website shortly after each event. Replays will be available for a minimum of two weeks after each event.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital GLXY is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

