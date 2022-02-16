San Diego Law Firm, Gupta Evans and Associates becomes Gupta Evans & Ayres

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego, CA-based law firm, Gupta Evans & Ayres is excited to announce that Jake Ayres has become a shareholder. Jake brings his litigation and counseling expertise in three main practice areas: real estate litigation, land use, and cannabis/hemp.
"Jake's expertise, professionalism, and his ability to stay calm in the face of challenging litigation situations are among the reasons his ascent to shareholder was inevitable. That and the blackmail. Happy to have you, Jake. " - Ajay Gupta
Cannabis Litigation Expertise
Jake is an advocate for the emerging and expanding legal cannabis and hemp industries, using his thorough knowledge of the constantly evolving laws, statutes, and regulations applicable to guide his clients through any regulatory or business disputes they may be experiencing. As part of his cannabis law practice, Jake has experience in writ of mandate proceedings between retail operations and public entities, private money lending disputes, and internal investor/partner conflicts.
Jake Ayres' Background
Mr. Ayres graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (go Bruins!) in 2010 and graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif from the University of San Diego School of Law in 2014. In law school, Jake was a Lead Articles Editor for the San Diego Law Review and served as a judicial extern for Judge Janis Sammartino of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.
A Peek Behind the Scenes:
On Jake's bucket list (among others) are the following:
- Attending a home game at Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club, before it's demolished
- Completing a multi-day hut-to-hut mountain hike, whether in the Sierras, the Alps (original or Japanese), the Pyrenees, or the Andes.
To contact Jake Ayres or any of the Gupta Evans & Ayres Team, please reach out:
(619) 866-3444 | JA@SOCAL.LAW
SOURCE Gupta Evans & Ayres
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.