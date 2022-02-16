Valens Semiconductor Releases VA6003 Chipset for Optimized In-Car Ethernet Connectivity, the Only High-Bandwidth Solution Capable of Operating Over Unshielded Channels

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor VLN, a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that it has released a new chip, the VA6003, which is uniquely capable of high bandwidth symmetric in-vehicle connectivity over simple, low-cost wiring infrastructure. The chipset is already being evaluated by leading automotive customers for integration into their platforms.

The VA6003 is the most optimized Ethernet connectivity solution for the automotive industry, offering a unique suite of capabilities including:

1.5Gbps/1.5Gbps symmetric bandwidth

Extremely low power consumption

Industry-lowest error rate

The only multi-gig solution able to operate over low-cost unshielded channels, enabling significant total system cost saving

Aggregation of multiple interfaces over the same cable such as 1G Ethernet, Audio, and Control data

The VA6003 is the newest product in Valens' VA6000 chipset family, which is already deployed in various Mercedes-Benz models. This product derivative offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution to address various infotainment applications and customer needs.

"Valens' high-performance technology gives us the ability to offer high bandwidth connectivity over low-cost infrastructure – a combination that no competitor on the market can match," said Valens Semiconductor SVP and Head of Automotive Gideon Kedem. "With the addition of the VA6003, Valens now boasts a robust and one-of-a-kind offering for telematics applications, and we are looking forward to seeing the chipset powering the next generation of infotainment systems."

"Valens Semiconductor is uniquely positioned to offer products for both symmetric applications such as ECU-to-ECU connectivity with our VA6000 family, as well as asymmetric applications such as sensor-to-ECU connectivity with our first-in-industry A-PHY-compliant VA7000 family. This comprehensive offering makes Valens a one-stop-shop for all in-vehicle high speed applications, providing us a distinct market advantage," said Mr. Kedem.

About Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

Valens VLN is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the automotive and audio-video industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional AV market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the international standard for automotive connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

