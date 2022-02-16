Well-being Solutions for the 'New Normal': WebMD Health Services Launches Solutions for Meaningful Connections, Supporting the Hybrid and Remote Workforce

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With employers facing unprecedented shifts in workplace culture, WebMD Health Services has launched two new solutions for meaningful connections, designed to foster peer-to-peer support and a sense of belonging as employees navigate the 'new normal' of hybrid and remote working.
Community enables employees to join virtual internal groups based on their interests and well-being goals, such as exercise, nutrition, sleep, and social connectedness. By posting questions, sharing stories, gathering tips and insights from others, and encouraging colleagues on their well-being journeys, Community can inspire employees to achieve their well-being goals, while alleviating feelings of loneliness. Groups are moderated, and participants can customize their profiles for privacy, using an avatar and screen name.
Group Coaching by WebMD is a video-based coaching program developed to support participants in reaching their well-being goals through group interaction, support and social motivation. This new solution allows participants to focus on topics and issues that matter to them, with an interactive, flexible format that empowers employees to interact on topics such as stress, nutrition, and sleep habits, while sharing what has worked for them. Limited to no more than 20 people, Group Coaching classes are available across organizations, which gives employees the ability to interact with a wider group of people for additional peer support.
Each class is facilitated by a trained and certified WebMD Health Coach and the programs are reviewed and validated by WebMD's Clinical Advisory Board.
"A remote and hybrid work culture offers flexibility, but it can also lead to social isolation and loneliness," said Christine Muldoon, Senior Vice President, Strategy, WebMD Health Services. "We continue to evolve our support for creating meaningful connections because we know that social support is critical for mental and physical well-being, and ties directly to long-term positive health choices. Our new solutions reflect the needs of today's workplace. They give employees the connection and support they need to keep going and offer employers the knowledge that their well-being programs can help employees thrive in the current work environment."
About WebMD Health Services
WebMD Health Services has over 20 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com. WebMD Health Services is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.
About WebMD Health Corp.
WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.
The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.
SOURCE WebMD Health Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.