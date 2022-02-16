PROMISING JOB OPPORTUNITIES AWAIT SKILLED IMMIGRANTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ – Canadian Immigrant magazine and Windmill Microlending have partnered to launch the Immigrant Career Planning Guide, a new resource to help skilled immigrants take advantage of today's labour and skills shortages and establish successful careers in their new country.

"Skilled immigrants come to Canada with big career goals, and there are a lot of opportunities awaiting them in today's economy. But newcomers still need advice and support as they transition their careers to their new country," says Sanjay Agnihotri, publisher, Canadian Immigrant, a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada.

"At Canadian Immigrant, we aim to help newcomers navigate the hoops they have to go through to establish successful careers in Canada, and our new Immigrant Career Planning Guide, presented by Windmill Microlending, will help them do that. We're grateful to Windmill for being our partner in this exciting new digital guide!"

The guide empowers newcomers to reach their full career potential by taking advantage of in-demand areas and employment opportunities across Canada. It features informative articles, resources and videos on trending jobs across the country, job search tips, information on educational and professional credentials, and career success strategies. These tools will help immigrants navigate amid the so-called "new normal" of managing their career through an ongoing pandemic.

"The time is now for new Canadians to accelerate and grow their careers within in-demand fields like health care, IT and construction," says Paula Calderon, national director, client success of Windmill Microlending, a national registered not-for-profit whose mission is to help skilled immigrants and refugees reach their career success goals in Canada with affordable loans and one-to-one career coaching. "We are pleased to create this valuable resource in partnership with Canadian Immigrant and think this guide will empower newcomers to reach their full potential and thrive in Canada."

The guide, a follow-up to last year's Skilled Immigrant Career Success Guide, is free to access and articles will be published weekly from now until April 2022 onwww.canadianimmigrant.ca.

About Canadian Immigrant

Attracting more than 400,000 readers each month and over 100,000 visitors a month online, Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada, with content, resources and events on careers, education and settlement. Canadian Immigrant is the producer of the cross-country Canadian Immigrant Fairs. Canadian Immigrant is a division of Metroland Media Group, a dynamic media company with more than 100 community and daily newspapers in print and online, as well as innovative websites including wheels.ca, goldbook.ca, flyerland.ca and localwork.ca.

About Windmill Microlending

Windmill Microlending is Canada's largest and most successful microlending charity for skilled immigrants and refugees. Windmill addresses underemployment of skilled newcomers by offering low-interest loans of up to $15,000 to pay for the credentials, licensing, retraining or professional development needed to achieve career success in Canada. By supporting newcomers across the country, Windmill is helping convert potential into prosperity, for our clients and for Canada. Windmill Microlending is a registered charity supported by donors, government, sponsors and granting agencies.

SOURCE Canadian Immigrant Magazine