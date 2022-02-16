Adient will participate at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Conference

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient ADNT, a global leader in automotive seating, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech & Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Adient's executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, and executive vice president Americas, Jerome Dorlack, will be participating in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).
About Adient:
Adient ADNT is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 75,000 employees in 33 countries, Adient operates 208 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 20 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.
ADNT-FN
SOURCE Adient
