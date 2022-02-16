ICONFi: The Reason Why Crypto users do not need to fear the FED increasing interest rates

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent FED announcements seem to hit the crypto market hard - those who invest in stocks and cryptocurrencies are in fear of quantitative tightening and the government raising the interest rates. But smart crypto investors found other ways to grow their crypto, and ICONFi is one option to earn crypto while not being affected by the market volatility.
ICONFi Savings wallets cover fixed savings products. ICONFi is a hybrid platform of crypto staking and savings on Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC. It offers a whopping 11% compound interest on USDT and USDC while giving 8% and 7% on BTC and ETH respectively (APR). Users don't need to be a crypto trading wizard to earn high profits. Simply deposit USDT or USDC on ICONFi, users earn 11% compound interest (APR) for 180 days.
The best part of ICONFi savings products would be the compound interests users receive in every 4 hours. Many other crypto savings platforms have a Tier system where users can receive certain interest rates for only very small deposits. If users deposit more than the first-tier amount, the rates normally cut in half or more. If they deposit even more than the second tier, the rates plummet to lower than 1% at the third tier.
Sean Kim, the CEO of ICONFi said, "ICONFi's goal is to redesign the finance using Blockchain. So many crypto users trade in exchanges, and statistically more people would lose their money than earning since it is a ZERO-SUM game. ICONFi wants to make the crypto simple and easy for anyone. Stop the zero-sum game and start the compound interest – then time will be your ally."
In fact, frequency does matter when it comes to compound interest. ICONFi already has paid interests to the users more than 2 million times on BTC, ETC, USDT, and USDC savings on top of 680,000 times of staking rewards distributed. The numbers are not so shocking when users consider the frequency - compound interests on every 4 hours.
Savings products are not the only benefits ICONFi has. ICONFi supports Staking directly connected to the mainnets - currently it supports ICX but it plans to add more projects including Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), BAND Protocol (BAND), Near Protocol (NEAR), and so on. And yes, claiming staking rewards everyday may be annoying - that's why ICONFi has the unique feature of "Auto Stake". If users simply turn on the feature, the system will automatically claim their staking rewards and re-stake them to have the compound effect. Staking wallets are all the same - users can just make it compound on ICONFi only.
Moreover, ICONFi recently added Binance Smart Chain on the Savings wallets. Thanks to the update, now users can try the Flexible account with the transaction fee less than $1. Unlike Fixed savings requiring lock-up period, Flexible savings have no lock-up period but the same compound interest systems with relatively lower interest rates – up to 3.5% on USDT and USDC.
The website www.icon-fi.com has the interest calculator to see the details and expected interests on ICONFi savings accounts – it is always harmless to have more options, and ICONFi would be a good alternative if anyone understands the benefit of the compound interest system.
Check out more about ICONFi:
Website: www.icon-fi.com
Medium: https://iconfi.medium.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iconfiworld
Telegram: https://t.me/iconfi
SOURCE ICONFi
