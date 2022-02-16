After Over a Yearlong Hiatus The Mandrake Reopened With a Bang

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an over a year-long hiatus, the Mandrake located in Miami Beach proudly opened its doors. The 5,000 square foot restaurant (which includes a sushi bar, a formal dining room and a lush outdoor garden patio) welcomed guests back this past Friday with a by invitation event.
Present for the Ribbon Cutting Presentation with The City of Miami Beach Commissioner was Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, and Michael Gongora. Media, VIPs and influencers enjoyed the festivities which included cocktail reception, passed hors de ouevres, live music and performances.
When it first launched, Mandrake Miami brought top notch modern Asian cuisine, a high-energy vibe and chic ambiance visited by locals, travelers and celebrities alike.
Chef Jesus Gonzalez (Katsuya, Etaru, Chotto Mate), has given the existing menu his special touch. And for the cocktail program, they enlisted Thomas Thoshino, hailing from Australia.
For those wanting an elevated dining experience or a sophisticated night out, Mandrake is back letting everyone know, it's the "return of the dragon."
Mandrake is located at 210 23rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Mandrake will open for dinner six days a week, Monday – Saturday from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Visit on the web at: www.mandrakemiami.com or on social media: @MandrakeMiami
Contact:
Liza Santana
3059682384
330002@email4pr.com
SOURCE Mandrake Miami
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.