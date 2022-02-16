THREAD and EVERSANA Announce Industry's First Integrated, Decentralized Registry and Real-World Data (RWD)-Driven Evidence and Commercialization Solution

CHICAGO and CARY, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and THREAD™, a leading technology and service provider enabling electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs) and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced a new combined offering to give pharmaceutical companies a comprehensive and simultaneous view of clinical research participants, followed by data and detailed analysis across the care continuum.

The new solution combines EVERSANA's integrated commercial services, rich electronic medical record (EMR) data, and RWD-driven recruitment capabilities with THREAD's leading decentralized clinical trial platform to aggregate and link patient-generated and secondary regulatory-grade RWD. Together in a single platform, the offering enables continuous active, passive, retrospective and prospective data collection with patient consent and identity security as central tenets. Data linkages will be performed using Datavant's technology to ensure patient privacy and data security.

"While certainly complex to deliver, this new solution gives pharmaceutical clients the gift of simplicity. For example, we've reduced the data collection and security burden on sites and participants and enabled rapid go-live, consent and enrollment while reducing registry and startup costs," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Our commercial services are designed to reduce burdens like these to help our clients refocus their time and energy on future innovations for patients worldwide."

"Putting all available real-world data to work is imperative to optimize the development of new treatments and our understanding of marketed therapies," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "By combining the power of THREAD's technology platform with EVERSANA's rich, diverse data sets, clinical studies can be more efficient, comprehensive and inclusive, providing researchers with a totality of evidence to inform their research."

The combined offering showcases immediate value, by supporting the capture and curation of clinical and real-world data across the full spectrum of clinical research and care. From digital recruitment to RWD collection and analysis, study participants are engaged throughout the research period. Registry data can be further enriched with other RWD assets and are deidentified and linked for analytic access across multiple sources.

"We are proud to support the digitization of evidence generation and amplify the benefit of remote evidence generation by securely connecting data across the health data ecosystem," said Travis May, Co-Founder and President, Datavant. "Connecting real-world data augments the depth of data on each patient while increasing the cost-efficiency of the entire study."

The partnership expands both companies' position on the front line of real-world evidence innovation. Included in a growing list of industry partnerships:

EVERSANA recently announced an agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) to transform clinical data into the much-needed evolution of chronic disease care through real-word data, data science analysis and regulatory-grade studies.

THREAD recently acquired inVibe, the leading voice-powered research and insights technology solution for the life sciences and health care industries. THREAD's addition of inVibe's voice research technology and consulting services to its comprehensive, decentralized research platform follows the company's acquisition of Modus Outcomes in November 2021 .

. Earlier in 2021, EVERSANA launched its Chronic Disease Real-World Data solution, which enables life sciences stakeholders to conduct regulatory-grade research studies, generate evidence and provide data-driven insight and proactive support to improve the chronic, comorbid patient experience.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About THREAD

THREAD™ is the industry-leading decentralized clinical trials technology and service provider, helping biopharma and CROs decentralize clinical research for sites, participants, caregivers and home health professionals. Through its end-to-end unified platform, THREAD is making studies 30 percent more efficient and five times more inclusive and diverse. Backed by healthcare investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award as well as a long list of accolades. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

