Last Call For Applications: Vinitaly International Academy Italian Wine Ambassador Course, Verona

VERONA, Italy, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the current challenges around the world, Vinitaly International Academy remains undaunted in its commitment to bringing the gold standard of Italian wine education to students across the globe. From 4-7 April, the flagship annual course will be held in its original home in Verona with the full Faculty of Sarah Heller MW, Henry Davar IWE, and scientific advisor Professor Attilio Scienza in person for the event. The internationally respected course is now in its 21st edition, having successfully pivoted to an agile format during the first wave of COVID lockdowns in early 2020.
VIA Italian Wine Ambassador is the most challenging certification course available in the study of Italian wine, with a pass rate of 26%. Of 1000 candidates, 262 have become Italian Wine Ambassadors. VIA is a content-rich, in-depth study of all aspects of Italian wine, including history, geology, terroir, native grapes, and geographic denominations. Books written specifically for the course include Italian Wine Unplugged, Sangiovese, Lambrusco and Other Wine Stories, The Jumbo Shrimp Guide to Italian Wine, and The Jumbo Shrimp Guide to International Grape Varieties, proving the commitment of VIA to providing the most in-depth and rigorous course of Italian wine study. The exam is demanding and encompasses a blind tasting element, short answer, and multiple-choice questions covering all 20 regions of Italy.
The course is now divided into two sections, the first of which involves access to a students-only learning platform with instructional videos created by VIA Faculty Henry Davar IWE and Sarah Heller MW. Self-study takes place at home, before in-person sessions in Verona. The second section is firmly focused on the tasting aspect of the course and masterclasses covering particular soils, climates, grapes, regions, and denominations. All elements of the course are carefully curated by the VIA Faculty team, assisted by scientific advisor Professor Attilio Scienza. The ethos behind the course is a sound scientific focus on the native grapes of Italy and on the characteristics of the 20 regions' biodiversity, history, culture, and business.
Applications for VIA Verona 2022 close on 4 March. Final call for the next Italian Wine Ambassador. https://vinitalyinternational.com/via-verona-agile-edition-2022/
About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 262 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 15 are also Italian Wine Experts.
