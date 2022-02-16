BIOHAVEN TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS ON FEBRUARY 25, 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, will hold its upcoming fourth quarter and year end 2021 earnings call and webcast, reporting financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provide a review of recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones, on Friday February 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
To access the call, please dial 877-407-9120 (domestic) or 412-902-1009 (international). The conference call webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Biohaven's website at www.biohavenpharma.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the call will be made available for two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) with conference ID 13726591. An archived webcast will be available on Biohaven's website.
About Biohaven
Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's Neuroinnovation™ portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.
NURTEC is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.
Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.
Biohaven Contact:
Dr. Vlad Coric
Chief Executive Officer
Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com
SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.
