Health Tech VC firm Nina Capital Closes Oversubscribed Second Fund and Announces its First Four Investments

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Capital, an emerging specialist venture capital firm, today announced its second fund, started last fall, eclipsed its target size of EUR40 million in just four months. The fund will be used to continue executing the firm's strategy of investing exclusively in pre-seed to Series A healthcare technology companies based in Europe, the U.S. and Israel.
Nina Capital's new fundraise comes on the heels of a noteworthy 2021. Two years after the firm's inception in 2019, Nina Capital completed building a portfolio of 23 early-stage healthcare technology companies for its inaugural EUR18M fund, after screening more than 2600 businesses. Several of the 23 companies—including Ultromics, Contextflow and EarlySight—raised subsequent funding from international investors, and Canadian health data company Replica Analytics was acquired by Aetion, a healthcare analytics company in New York and Barcelona.
"Our second fundraise validates that our market positioning is correct," said Yahel Halamish, Head of Investor Relations at Nina Capital.
Marc Subirats, General Partner at Nina Capital, elaborated on Nina Capital's strategic positioning. "The venture capital industry is evolving such that the most successful firms either build huge, multi-stage generalist funds or focus on early-stage specialist funds," he said. "Nina Capital is well positioned to become the best recognized health tech specialist in the latter category."
Marta-Gaia Zanchi, Founder and Managing Partner of Nina Capital, said that within one quarter, the fund approved its fourth new investment. "This initial portfolio speaks well for our conviction in health tech and ability to source, seed and support founders internationally."
Specialization is a major reason CEOs choose to partner with Nina Capital, whose diverse team bridges domains of knowledge in healthcare, life sciences, technology, entrepreneurship and alternative assets. A network of senior, international advisers and venture partners bring the necessary experience for the firm and its portfolio companies to scale. See team photo here.
"Nina Capital has been one of the best experiences we've had working with an investor," said Phil McElnay, CEO of MedAll, Nina Capital's first investment out of its second fund. "Nina Capital shares our passion about our mission and business, and we've been impressed with their loyalty, connections and deep healthcare understanding."
About Nina Capital
Nina Capital is a European, specialized venture capital firm that invests exclusively at the intersection of healthcare and technology, with a focus on pre-seed and seed investments and the capacity for follow-on at the Series A. Founded in 2019, Nina Capital manages a fully subscribed 2019 vintage with investments in 13 countries, and a fully subscribed 2021 vintage already deploying capital, with a team of professionals based in Barcelona, Spain, a growing international network of advisers and venture partners, and a strong base of private investors. Learn more at https://www.nina.capital.
MEDIA CONTACT
Grace Vinton
Amendola Communications for Nina Capital
gvinton@acmarketingpr.com
SOURCE Nina Capital
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.