KELLY® DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly® KELYAKELYB, a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on Kelly Services Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.
Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA KELYB))) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 350,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2021 was $4.9 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.
