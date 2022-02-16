Argonaut Gold Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Operational and Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. AR (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") plans to release its fourth quarter and year ended 2021 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis after market close on February 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended 2021 operating and financial results at 9:00 am EST on February 25, 2022.
Argonaut Gold Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast:
Q4 and Year Ended 2021 Conference Call Information
Toll Free (North America):
1-888-664-6392
International:
1-416-764-8659
Conference ID:
82995499
Webcast:
Q4 and Year Ended 2021 Conference Call Replay
Toll Free Replay Call (North America):
1-888-390-0541
International Replay Call:
1-416-764-8677
Replay Entry Code:
995499#
The conference call and replay will be available from 12:00 pm EST on February 25, 2022 until 11:59 pm EST on March 4, 2022.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.
For more information, contact:
Argonaut Gold Inc.
Dan Symons
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 416-915-3107
Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com
