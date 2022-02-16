Investor Notice: Feb 28th Deadline for certain Investors in Instadose Pharma Corp. shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on February 28, 2022, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in OTC: INSD shares.

Investors who have losses of over $100,000 from their investment in shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. INSD have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 28, 2022. Those OTC: INSD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 30, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Instadose Pharma Corp. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

