Tecnam P2010 H3PS Hybrid Aircraft Takes to the Skies for the First Time - A Milestone in Green Aviation

CAPUA, Italy, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecnam Aircraft, in collaboration with Rolls-Royce and Rotax specialized teams, successfully flew the new P2010 H3PS hybrid aircraft for the first time on December 21st, 2021, at precisely 3:54pm CET. The Permit to Fly was issued by ENAC, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority.

The flight was performed by Tecnam's Chief Experimental Test Pilot Lorenzo De Stefano, with Tecnam, Rolls-Royce and Rotax Teams on the ground assisting in this historic moment.

Tecnam P2010 H3PS is powered by a 104kW Rotax 915 IS engine coupled with a 30kW Rolls-Royce electric motor, totaling 134kW (180hp) powertrain in a fully integrated parallel hybrid configuration. As such, this four-seat aircraft is first of its kind.

According to Tecnam Aircraft's R&D Director Fabio Russo, the H3PS successful flight test demonstration marks a major milestone on the aviation industry's journey towards de-carbonization and R&D on alternative powertrains.

"Though H3PS is not intended for market purposes, our successful flight tests demonstrate that hybrid powertrain, with combustion engine coupled with an electric motor, can bear the same useful load of the traditional 180hp combustion engine," said Russo.

H3PS, which stands for "High Power High Scalability Aircraft Hybrid Powertrain," is a project funded under the European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. Launched in 2018, the project has reached its objectives. With H3PS' success, Tecnam Aircraft and project partners have validated the aircraft's scalability potential, lower emissions, state of the art power management technology, building a viable launchpad for future green aircraft models.

Commenting on the future developments, Tecnam's Managing Director Giovanni Pascale Langer stated that the company will continue to focus on driving the green transition in aviation.

"Tecnam's approach to innovation is truly sustainable," said Pascale Langer. "Our development focuses on three key pillars: environmentally friendly, technologically viable and marketable solutions. We do this by leveraging our multi-generational expertise, research and development, next-generation technology, and strategic partnerships."

"I look forward to seeing H3PS inspire more innovation and drive our industry forward with cleaner, more efficient technologies," Pascale Langer concluded.

Rob Watson, President of Rolls-Royce Electrical added: "The successful first flight of the P2010 H3PS demonstrator is a pioneering achievement by the team to advance hybrid-electric flight. Working with Tecnam and Rotax has been hugely beneficial, and this project has continued to build our capabilities in delivering all-electric and hybrid-electric power and propulsion systems for the advanced air mobility market. Rolls-Royce is committed to investing in the technology solutions to enable and deliver sustainable aviation."

"We are very pleased that we could intensify our collaboration with Tecnam and Rolls-Royce within the H3PS project. The tests showed that there are still challenges to take up, however due to the efforts of all three parties the test flight could be concluded with deeper understanding and of course with a safe landing. The project showed that the joint venture with the qualified knowledge of these three global player companies in aviation lead to very interesting and future-orientated results for innovative propulsion systems", said Michael Dopona, Head of design Organization BRP-Rotax.

"In December 2021 ENAC issued the permit to fly, for research and development purposes" - commented the Director General of ENAC, Alessio Quaranta – "to the first Made in Italy General Aviation aircraft powered by hybrid propulsion system (electric - unleaded fuel): the Tecnam P2010 H3PS. It deals with an important technological innovation in favor of savings in consumption and emissions. ENAC actively participated this challenge in developing the new propulsion system and its integration within the Tecnam P2010 airframe, in line with Authority commitment towards a Sustainable Aviation future."

ABOUT H3PS :

H3PS (an acronym for "High Power High Scalability Aircraft Hybrid Powertrain") is a project funded under the European Union Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, Grant Agreement No. 769392.

ABOUT TECNAM:

Tecnam is an Italian aircraft manufacturer with a global network of dealers and service centers. The company produces light general aviation next-generation piston aircraft with two to 11 seats for commercial operators, special mission, flight schools and private owners.

TECNAM's roots go all the way back to the Italian brothers Luigi and Giovanni Pascale who began to develop and produce innovative aircraft soon after the end of WWII. Since those early beginnings, the family has continued to create original models, first gaining worldwide recognition under the name Partenavia, which translates as " Naples Aviation". Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM was established in March 1986 and now operates in two production facilities.

The Casoria facility is located adjacent to Naples' Capodichino International Airport, while the main factory is next to the "Oreste Salomone" Airport in Capua. New facilities were established in Sebring, Florida, USA and in Australia to serve and support the needs of Tecnam's local owners and operators.

http://www.tecnam.com

ABOUT ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

1. Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. Rolls-Royce has pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in it's operations by 2030. Rolls-Royce joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, and has committed to ensuring new products will be compatible with net zero operation by 2030, and all products will be compatible with net zero by 2050.

2. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

3. Annual underlying revenue was £11.76 billion in 2020 and we invested £1.25 billion on research and development. Rolls-Royce Holdings also supports a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

4. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (RRRYCEY LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)).

http://www.rolls-royce.com

ABOUT BRP:

BRP is a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. BRP's portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. BRP completes lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

http://www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT BRP-ROTAX:

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, the Austrian subsidiary of BRP Inc., is a leader in the development and production of propulsion systems for the leisure and powersports sector. Founded back in 1920, BRP-Rotax has been committed to future-proof mobility and technological progress for more than 100 years. The innovative Rotax four- and two-stroke high-performance engines are used for BRP products such as Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo Personal Watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles as well as for karts and recreational aircraft. With sustainable products such as the first zero-emission Lynx HySnow snowmobile or the high-performance E20 e-kart series, BRP-Rotax is also a pioneer in the field of alternative powertrain models. The Upper Austrian company, headquartered in Gunskirchen, currently employs more than 1,500 people and produces engines for the global market.

http://www.flyrotax.com

