Pet Valu Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") PET, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at approximately 6:30am ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30am ET.

To participate in Pet Valu's conference call, please dial 1-888-350-3870 (ID: 5518274). A live webcast of the call will also be available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.petvalu.com/ .

For those unable to participate, a playback will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (ID: 5518274#) and will be accessible until March 16, 2022. The webcast will also be archived and available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.petvalu.com/ .

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 600 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit www.petvalu.ca .

