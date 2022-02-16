TERRASCEND TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER 2021 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") TER TRSSF, a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2021 on Wednesday, March 16th 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Wednesday, March 16th, 2022
TIME:
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
WEBCAST:
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
1-888-664-6392
CONFERENCE ID:
36277662
REPLAY:
(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
Replay Code: 277662 #
The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.
