MATH Venture Partners Announce the Launch of New Book, Exit Right, Presented by UBS

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MATH Venture Partners is pleased to announce the launch of the new book Exit Right: How to Sell Your Startup, Maximize Your Return & Build Your Legacy presented by UBS, the world's leading wealth manager.
In recent years, entrepreneurs have had access to a variety of books and programs to help them successfully fundraise and operate a venture-backed startup. But what was missing were the tools and resources to help entrepreneurs where it arguably matters the most — at the exit stage. Even the most successful entrepreneur will have only been through a handful of exits, and many founders won't have any familiarity navigating the sale of a company. Without the experience, or well-developed resources, founders don't have the knowledge they need to get the best results for themselves, their teams, or the new parent company.
Written by co-authors Mark Achler and Mert Iseri, Exit Right is full of advice for founders who want to even the odds when it comes to selling their companies. The co-authors interviewed dozens of experts ranging from serial entrepreneurs to M&A executives from some of Silicon Valley's largest buyers like Facebook, Amazon, and Apple and distilled their wisdom in their book.
Exit Right delivers the hard-earned lessons that lead to successful exits. It's a first-of-its-kind guide that covers every critical aspect of a technology startup sale, including negotiating a better price, breaking down a term sheet, managing legal costs, and handling emotional turbulence.
"Exit Right is the book we wish we had read before starting our companies," Achler and Iseri said. "We wrote this book to provide a practical reference on how to successfully exit the right way."
"UBS is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Exit Right," said James Jack, Head of the Business Owners Client Segment at UBS Global Wealth Management. "The book contains powerful advice for entrepreneurs on what may be one of the most significant financial events of their lives, and we're excited to share the learnings with our financial advisor teams and clients.
Exit Right released on February 15th and is available on Amazon and at other major retailers.
An early employee of Apple and Head of Innovation at Redbox, Mark Achler has been creating and investing in tech startups since 1986. Today, he is a founding partner of MATH Venture Partners, a technology venture capital fund, and an adjunct professor at the Northwestern Kellogg School of Management.
Mert Iseri is the co-founder of SwipeSense, a healthcare technology company acquired by SC Johnson in 2020. He also co-founded Design for America—using design thinking for social impact—which won the National Design Award in 2018 and is now part of the IBM Watson Foundation.
About MATH Venture Partners
MATH Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm. We partner with customer-obsessed entrepreneurs to find product-market fit and build leverage and repeatability in their revenue generation engine. Our team is made up of former operators turned investors acting as a force multiplier for visionary founders looking to grow with greater certainty. MATH has invested in more than 60 startups since its inception in 2014 including Acorns, Chowly, BuiltIn, Notch, SpotHero, Trainual and Virtuous.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook. https://www.ubs.com.
