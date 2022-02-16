LIVEONE SIGNS LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION DEAL FOR ITS ORIGINAL DIGITAL SERIES PLUS ONE WITH 17LIVE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne LVO, a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, announced today a licensing and distribution deal with 17LIVE, a global live streaming platform that caters to over 55 million users worldwide.

Under the new deal, 17LIVE will distribute LiveOne's original series titled Plus One. The live dating show, developed, cast, and produced by LiveOne, is set for season one order of eight episodes and will be available to be seen by audiences in the U.S. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning February 17, 2022 through March 15, 2022 at 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET.

The Plus One dating show, hosted by comedian Ify Nwadiwe (writer at NBC's Grand Crew and host of the HBOMax Peacemaker podcast), will follow a group of contestants as they compete for the affection of the show's bachelorette Sarah Emig (HBO's FBoy Island) and bachelor Dana Vaughns (Netflix's Never Have I Ever). The show will be packed with audience-driven, game-show-style competitions, and a fun surprise element where "Ringer" contestants join in the third act ahead of the audience vote.

"Creating original IP is core to LiveOne's mission in the entertainment sector and this is a unique opportunity to experiment with elements of the 'metaverse,' live-streaming and reality dating competition formats all at the same time,'' said Travis Mitchell, Creator and Executive Producer, Plus One. "I'm also excited for LiveOne to bring something new to life on a platform with such a diverse and engaged audience as the 17LIVE user base. The partnership here has the potential for some real creative, technological alchemy that will put us at the forefront of what it means to create experiential content for the 'metaverse.'"

"We are thrilled to be partnering with LiveOne on a new dating show concept that is both exciting and engaging for audiences all over the world. This show empowers the viewers to influence the outcome of each show, through the unique features of our app," said Fei Mei, General Manager of 17LIVE. "User engagement is a prominent aspect of the 17LIVE community and we intend to keep that as a core value within the Plus One dating show. 17LIVE is looking forward to bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to those watching from around the world."

LiveOne is a talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and livestreaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

To Watch 17LIVE, download the app for free at:

https://17apps.onelink.me/i7CY/17LivePR

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. LVO (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions, and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include LiveOne, PPVOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

About 17LIVE

17LIVE (one seven live) is Asia's Largest live streaming platform and is located in Minato-ku, Tokyo, headed by Global CEO, Hirofumi ONO. With a mission to "Empower Human Connections through Live Technology", we aim to create a world where users can enjoy every moment of their lives on the seven continents—Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia—under one sky. The platform reached 55 million registered users worldwide as of September 2021. For more information about the company, please visit: https://about.17.live/

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of subscribers for the reported periods are certain subscribers which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these subscribers.

Press Contact:

LiveOne

aileen@livexlive.com

917.842.9653

LiveOne IR Contact:

IR@liveone.com

310.601.2505

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveone-signs-licensing-and-distribution-deal-for-its-original-digital-series-plus-one-with-17live-301483399.html

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.