VAZATA Introduces Cybersecurity Solutions with New AI Powered Solution

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAZATA a leading provider of managed IT services across North America, today announced a strategic relationship with Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, to better secure clients and grow their cyber-as-a-service practice, powered by Barracuda's SKOUT Managed XDR.
VAZATA has been delivering managed network services for over 20 years and helps thousands of businesses streamline, support, or augment their IT resources to be successful. This new relationship allows for an expansion of cloud-native threat detection tools that utilize AI and machine learning. The enhanced solution is primarily focused on two areas of cybersecurity: ransomware and compliance.
"Many companies are turning to us to provide holistic security and managed services across their businesses – regardless of size," said Paul Chouffet, CISO of VAZATA. "Working with Barracuda, and taking advantage of their Managed XDR offering, will allow us to expand our traditional managed services and physical security solution sets with a cybersecurity offering that is proven and trusted."
"We've been focused on protecting small and medium sized businesses since day one. Every company should be able to get protected from cybercrime," said Aidan Kehoe, SVP, MSP Managed XDR at Barracuda, "We are looking forward to partnering with VAZATA to protect more businesses and workers from cybercrime."
VAZATA states the expanded services are a key component of their offerings moving forward and allows for more focus on customer experience with a consolidated managed IT and cybersecurity practice. For more information on the cybersecurity offering from VAZATA visit https://www.vazata.com/.
About VAZATA
Founded in 2000 as a managed hosting company focused on security and compliance, VAZATA added managed colocation services and then enterprise cloud services in the mid-2000's. VAZATA's goal is to continue to better serve Global 1000 businesses, enterprise-level customers ranging from start-up to Fortune 500 organizations, and U.S. Federal Government Agencies.
VAZATA supports vertical markets such as Healthcare, Retail, Finance, Technology, Manufacturing, Legal, Non-profit, and Public Sector. The company is headquartered in McKinney, Texas, with a global managed security footprint. VAZATA has a recognized reputation for outstanding customer service and thought leadership within the data protection space. Learn more at: https://www.vazata.com/.
Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US, and other countries.
Media Contact
Marketing, VAZATA, 866-620-7516, vazata@witmergroup.com
SOURCE VAZATA
