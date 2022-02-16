Bradford White Water Heaters expands online training options

AMBLER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, a leader in the manufacture of water heating, space heating and storage products, continues its investment in professional development opportunities for its valued contractor customers with the addition of six new eLearning course options to its For the Pro® Training Academy platform.

Launched in November, Bradford White's For the Pro® Training Academy enhances the company's exclusive For the Pro® suite of online resources with premium self-paced eLearning options.

"For 30 years, Bradford White has provided critical hands-on training to contractors so they're equipped to deliver the highest level of service and can ensure their customers get the exceptional performance and value they expect from our products," said Dustin Bowerman, senior director – field services for Bradford White Water Heaters. "With our For the Pro® Training Academy eLearning, we're enhancing our trusted training options with the convenience and access contractors and their teams need in today's fast-moving world."

The latest additions to the For the Pro® Training Academy provide overviews and installation, maintenance and troubleshooting information on the Bradford White AeroTherm® Heat Pump Water Heater and Infiniti® K and L Tankless Water Heaters. The recently added training modules include:

Bradford White AeroTherm ® Introduction: This course introduces users to the Bradford White AeroTherm ® Heat Pump Water Heater.

This course introduces users to the Bradford White AeroTherm Heat Pump Water Heater. Bradford White AeroTherm ® Installation: This course walks users through the installation processes and considerations for the Bradford White AeroTherm® Heat Pump Water Heater.

This course walks users through the installation processes and considerations for the Bradford White AeroTherm® Heat Pump Water Heater. Bradford White AeroTherm ® Maintenance and Troubleshooting: This course walks users through the preventive maintenance procedures and provides them with information on the most common troubleshooting points for the AeroTherm ® water heater.

This course walks users through the preventive maintenance procedures and provides them with information on the most common troubleshooting points for the AeroTherm water heater. Bradford White Infiniti ® K and L Introduction: This course introduces users to Bradford White Infiniti® K and L Tankless Water Heaters.

This course introduces users to Bradford White Infiniti® K and L Tankless Water Heaters. Bradford White Infiniti ® K and L Installation: This course walks users through the installation processes and considerations for the Bradford White Infiniti® K and L Tankless Water Heaters.

This course walks users through the installation processes and considerations for the Bradford White Infiniti® K and L Tankless Water Heaters. Bradford White Infiniti ® K and L Maintenance and Troubleshooting: This course walks users through the preventive maintenance procedures and provides them with information on the most common troubleshooting points for the Infiniti ® tankless water heater.

The 24x7 accessibility of the For the Pro® Training Academy elevates Bradford White's commitment to offering industry professionals essential resources for success. Since 1992, when Bradford White made its commitment to the wholesale channel and professional installation, the company has trained tens of thousands of plumbing and heating technicians through live, hands-on training in the field or at the International Technical Excellence Center (iTEC™) in Middleville, Michigan.

"The world-class training that Bradford White delivers is based on our dedication to championing professional contractors," Bowerman said. "In today's dynamic economic climate, with evolving customer expectations, For the Pro® Training Academy provides the hard-working men and women who keep our industry running with powerful tools that enable their success."

For more information regarding all of Bradford White Water Heaters training, including the growing For the Pro® Training Academy offerings, please visit http://www.bradfordwhite.com/training.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About For the Pro®

Bradford White Water Heaters' For The Pro® is an exclusive website filled with information and tools to help professional contractors. The site includes helpful videos, technical and promotional material, and access to eLearning through the For the Pro® Training Academy.

