Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend Increase

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS today announced its board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.385 per share, which will be paid on March 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2022.
"Nu Skin Enterprises remains committed to returning value to shareholders by increasing its dividend for the 21st consecutive year," said Mark Lawrence, Nu Skin chief financial officer. "The increase reflects our strong financial position and our confidence in the long-term earnings power of the company."
About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.
# # #
SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises
