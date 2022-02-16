146 more U.S. cities pass the $1 million mark, the most ever in a single year

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 146 U.S. cities became new "million-dollar cities" in 2021, Zillow data shows. There are now 481 cities in which the typical home value is at least $1 million. If current rates of appreciation hold, 49 more could join the $1 million club by midyear.
The number of cities that crossed the $1 million threshold in 2021 is almost triple that of cities reaching those heights in 2020, underscoring a record-setting year of home appreciation that saw the typical U.S. home gain 19.6% in value.
The majority of million-dollar cities are clustered within a few large coastal regions; the San Francisco and New York metro areas lead the way with 76 million-dollar cities each. The Los Angeles metro is third with 57 cities, and San Jose is fourth with 22. In total, 60% of all million-dollar cities lie within eight metro areas, and almost half (44%) are in California.
"The surge in demand for housing last year sent home values skyrocketing, even in places where prices already were sky-high, and that helped tip a record number of cities into the million-dollar club," said Jeff Tucker, Zillow senior economist. "The locations of these newly seven-figure towns bust the myth that everyone fled California and the Northeast last year, as California, Massachusetts and New York led the pack for the most new cities with home values above $1 million. Still, we're seeing how the geography of wealth in the U.S. has begun to shift, as 2021 was the first year for both Idaho and Montana to place any cities on this list, and now those Western states boast three million-dollar cities each."
Indian Creek, Florida, an exclusive 300-acre island in Biscayne Bay in Miami, is the most expensive city in the country, with a typical home value of around $28.3 million. The city has a total population of fewer than 100 residents, including a handful of high-profile celebrities such as Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. In the No. 2 spot is Atherton, a small town on the San Francisco Peninsula where the typical home value sits around $7.7 million. Hunts Point, Washington; Jupiter Island, Florida; and Sagaponack, New York fill out the top five, with typical home values of roughly $6 million each.
"With such sharp increases in home prices over the last year, we're seeing tons of demand come from current homeowners who've decided to tap into their home equity to move up into their dream home," said Erik Throm, an agent with Fast Real Estate in San Francisco. "But even expensive homes are moving quickly in this market, and shoppers should be prepared with a pre-qualification letter and the help of a trusted local agent who knows the pros and cons of their specific neighborhood and how to structure a winning bid that still protects a buyer in an incredibly competitive and high-priced market. "
Metros with the Most $1 Million Cities (December 2021)
Metro
Number of $1 Million Cities
New York, New York
76
San Francisco, California
76
Los Angeles, California
57
San Jose, California
22
Boston, Massachusetts
18
Seattle, Washington
16
Miami, Florida
14
Washington, D.C.
11
Santa Maria–Santa Barbara, California
9
Santa Rosa, California
9
Growth of $1 Million Cities
Year
Total Number of $1 Million
Number of Net New $1 Million
2021
481
145
2020
336
51
2019
285
-7
2018
292
20
2017
272
38
2016
234
17
2015
217
16
2014
201
22
2013
179
40
2012
139
13
2011
126
-16
Top 10 Most Expensive Cities
2021
2021 Typical Home
2011
2011 Typical Home
1. Indian Creek, Florida
$28,326,518
Indian Creek, Florida
$15,558,572
2. Atherton, California
$7,698,328
Atheron, California
$3,827,781
3. Hunts Point, Washington
$7,013,823
Jupiter Island, Florida
$3,101,817
4. Jupiter Island, Florida
$6,852,623
Sagaponack, New York
$3,073,341
5. Sagaponack, New York
$5,957,385
Belvedere, California
$2,824,324
6. Hillsborough, California
$5,369,777
Hunts Point, Washington
$2,567,069
7. Los Altos Hills, California
$5,250,550
Hillsborough, California
$2,552,220
8. Golden Beach, Florida
$5,178,527
Los Altos Hills, California
$2,497,842
9. Belleair Shore, Florida
$4,966,651
Montecito, California
$2,424,874
10. Belvedere, California
$4,689,895
Golden Beach, Florida
$2,364,450
1 Editor's note: One city lost its million-dollar city status in 2021, so the net change is 145, even though there were 146 new cities on the list.
