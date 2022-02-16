Body Worn Camera Market: 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Global Body Worn Camera Market growth is the high demand from adventure tourism and sports industry, including backpacking, scuba diving, rafting, snorkeling, bird watching, and leaf-peeping.
Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 676.40 million, progressing at a CAGR of 16.91% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio
High Demand from Adventure Tourism and Sports to Boost the Body Worn Camera Market:
The growth is attributed to an increase in health consciousness among people who prefer to stay healthy and fit and the growing need for leisure amidst a hectic lifestyle, particularly in urban areas. Moreover, an increase in interest in recreational water sports and adventure tourism is expected to further boost the demand for body worn cameras. Thus, the growing interest in recreational water sports and adventure tourism is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Regional Outlook
43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for body worn cameras in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The significant increase in the deployment rates of surveillance systems in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will facilitate the body worn camera market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The body worn camera market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, the market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro-Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, StuntCams LLC, and VeriPic Inc. among others.
The report also covers the following areas:
Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Market Landscape
- Recording and Live Streaming
- Recording
Body Worn Camera Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist body worn camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the body worn camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the body worn camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of body worn camera market vendors
Body Worn Camera Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.91%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 676.40 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Axon Enterprise Inc., Cohu Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro-Vision Solutions LLC, Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Sentinel Camera Systems LLC, StuntCams LLC, and VeriPic Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Mode
- Market segments
- Comparison by Mode
- Recording and live streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Recording - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Mode
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Axon Enterprise Inc.
- Cohu Inc.
- Getac Technology Corp.
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pro-Vision Solutions LLC
- Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.
- Sentinel Camera Systems LLC
- StuntCams LLC
- VeriPic Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
